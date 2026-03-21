MCIA boosts Cebu hub with new routes

“MCIA is fast becoming the Philippines’ most efficient and accessible transfer hub. Through our growing network and strong airline partnerships, we are making it easier for travelers to connect across the archipelago—while delivering a seamless, world-class airport experience that reflects the best of Filipino hospitality,” said AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz.

With its expanding network and airline partnerships, Cebu is increasingly becoming a preferred transfer point for travelers seeking faster and more convenient routes.

AirAsia Philippines has ramped up operations in its Cebu hub, offering direct flights to Davao, Iloilo, and Caticlan, with increased frequency to support both business and leisure travel. Morning flights to Iloilo and afternoon departures to Caticlan provide improved flexibility, while the Cebu–Davao route has been expanded to 18 weekly flights.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific continues to grow its domestic network from Cebu, with direct flights to El Nido, Siargao, and Coron, along with more than 24 other destinations.

To meet peak summer demand, the airline will add 33 weekly flights from MCIA starting March 29, increasing connectivity to Bacolod City, Boracay (via Caticlan), Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro City, Clark, Dumaguete City, Iloilo, Tacloban City, and El Nido. By mid-June, weekly frequencies are expected to reach up to 23 flights to Butuan City and 17 to Bacolod City.

MCIA’s domestic expansion is complemented by growing international connectivity. The recent arrival of Philippine Airlines’ Airbus A350-1000 at MCIA on March 12 further strengthens its long-haul capabilities. The aircraft, one of the most advanced wide-body jets, offers improved fuel efficiency, quieter engines, and enhanced passenger comfort for long-distance travel.

With more direct routes, shorter travel times, and seamless transfers, MCIA continues to position Cebu as both a destination and a key gateway linking travelers to the Philippines’ top cities and island destinations.