Auto sales rebound in February, still trail 2025 levels

Automotive sales rebounded in February, rising 6.4 percent month on month to 35,842 units from 33,696 in January, industry data showed.
However, sales remained lower compared to the same period last year, declining 8.5 percent from 39,164 units recorded in February 2025, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).
CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza attributed the month-on-month increase to improved supply conditions.
“We experienced an expected drop in January, partly caused by the leaner supply as a result of the strong buyer demand we saw in December,” Atienza said.
He added that February performance signals a more stable market following the slowdown in the second half of 2025.
Despite the recovery, Atienza noted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East are influencing consumer behavior, particularly in how motorists choose and use their vehicles.
He said manufacturers have responded by expanding offerings of energy-efficient and electrified vehicles to meet shifting demand.
Electrified vehicle sales rose to 3,098 units in February, up 18.7 percent from 2,610 units in January, reflecting a growing preference for more fuel-efficient options.
Toyota Motor Philippines retained its lead in market share with 17,954 units, accounting for 50 percent of total sales.
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. followed with 7,358 units (20.5 percent), while Suzuki Philippines Inc. recorded 1,610 units (4.5 percent).
Nissan Philippines Inc. posted 1,554 units (4.3 percent), and Ford Motor Company Philippines Inc. rounded out the top five with 1,335 units (3.7 percent).