Auto sales rebound in February, still trail 2025 levels

Despite the recovery, Atienza noted that ongoing tensions in the Middle East are influencing consumer behavior, particularly in how motorists choose and use their vehicles.

He said manufacturers have responded by expanding offerings of energy-efficient and electrified vehicles to meet shifting demand.

Electrified vehicle sales rose to 3,098 units in February, up 18.7 percent from 2,610 units in January, reflecting a growing preference for more fuel-efficient options.

Toyota Motor Philippines retained its lead in market share with 17,954 units, accounting for 50 percent of total sales.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. followed with 7,358 units (20.5 percent), while Suzuki Philippines Inc. recorded 1,610 units (4.5 percent).

Nissan Philippines Inc. posted 1,554 units (4.3 percent), and Ford Motor Company Philippines Inc. rounded out the top five with 1,335 units (3.7 percent).