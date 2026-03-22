Bulusan Volcano raised to Alert Level 1 amid hundreds of quakes

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised Bulusan Volcano in the Bicol Region to Alert Level 1 following a series of sustained volcanic earthquakes recorded over the past week.

In its latest report, the agency said a total of 475 weak volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been detected since 15 March.

PHIVOLCS also observed slight surface deformation of the volcano, along with sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 91 tonnes on 17 March, indicating ongoing seismic activity.