47 quakes rock Mayon; Alert Level 3 stays

A total of 47 volcanic earthquakes and multiple effusive eruptions were recorded at Mayon Volcano over the past two days, as the volcano remained under intensified unrest for the 56th consecutive day.

In its 24-hour monitoring reports from Saturday and Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) noted a significant increase in seismic activity, with the recent number of quakes far exceeding February’s daily average of five.

Phivolcs recorded 22 volcanic earthquakes on 28 February — the highest single-day tally for the month. The second-highest was logged on 14 February, when 20 quakes were monitored.

On 1 March, the agency documented 25 volcanic earthquakes, which generated 392 rockfall events and 18 pyroclastic density current signals.

Mayon also emitted sulfur dioxide at an average rate of 2,256 tons per day during the monitoring period, accompanied by persistent minor strombolian activity.

Despite the heightened activity, Phivolcs maintained Alert Level 3 over Mayon, indicating increased magmatic unrest but no imminent explosive eruption based on current data.

Authorities continue to enforce strict entry restrictions within the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone, while pilots have been advised to avoid flying near the summit due to potential hazards.

Elsewhere, Mount Kanlaon and Taal Volcano remain under their respective alert levels. Meanwhile, Mount Bulusan in the Bicol Region is currently under Alert Level 0, following minor seismic activity but with no lava effusion forecast.