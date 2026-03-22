Army gets computers from Solaire Cares

In support of institutions serving the country, Solaire Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of Solaire Resort and Casino, donated four computer sets to the 81st Infantry (SPARTAN) Battalion of the Philippine Army in Ragay, Camarines Sur on 13 March 2026.

Solaire Cares hopes that the HP Compaq 6200 Pro SFF computers would help the soldiers speed up their work, particularly in communication and documentation.

Leaders and soldiers of the battalion thanked Solaire Cares for the equipment that they say will help them perform their day-to-day operations.