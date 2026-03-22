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ACTO declares transport holiday

ACTO declares transport holiday
PHOTO courtesy of PNA
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Saying they “cannot operate anymore” amid rising fuel prices, the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO) on Sunday announced a transport holiday on Monday, 23 March.

“We won’t go out, and there won’t be any disturbances. This is to show President Marcos that we are truly struggling,” ACTO president Libay de Luna said.

ACTO declares transport holiday
Iloilo transport groups set strike on 23 March

She said that their group has yet to receive their fuel subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The group also sought a bank moratorium for transport cooperatives unable to pay loans incurred when they shifted to modern jeepney units.

A similar transport strike was announced in Iloilo City by the Western Visayas Alliance of Transport Cooperatives and Corporations Inc.

jeepney operators
fuel subsidy PH
ACTO transport strike

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