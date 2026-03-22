ACTO declares transport holiday

Saying they “cannot operate anymore” amid rising fuel prices, the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO) on Sunday announced a transport holiday on Monday, 23 March.
“We won’t go out, and there won’t be any disturbances. This is to show President Marcos that we are truly struggling,” ACTO president Libay de Luna said.
She said that their group has yet to receive their fuel subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
The group also sought a bank moratorium for transport cooperatives unable to pay loans incurred when they shifted to modern jeepney units.
A similar transport strike was announced in Iloilo City by the Western Visayas Alliance of Transport Cooperatives and Corporations Inc.