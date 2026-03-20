Iloilo transport groups set strike on 23 March

The cooperative currently operates modernized jeepneys along key routes such as Tagbak Terminal, Mohon Terminal, Diversion Highway, and Jaro CPU. However, Parcon said preparations for the strike have been ongoing for weeks, driven by what he described as the lack of government response to their demands.

Transport groups are calling for a provisional fare increase of Php7, which they say would serve as temporary relief amid surging diesel prices. Parcon emphasized that the increase would only remain in effect until fuel prices stabilize.

The urgency, he noted, stems from mounting financial losses, with the cooperative reportedly losing as much as Php100,000 daily due to continuous fuel price hikes. Industry projections suggest diesel prices could reach Php130 per liter, while gasoline may exceed Php100 per liter in the coming weeks.

Despite earlier assurances of subsidies, Parcon said no financial assistance has been received, even as global tensions continue to drive up oil prices.

He acknowledged that the planned transport holiday will disrupt commuters but stressed that the move is necessary to make authorities listen.

Parcon added that transport groups are prepared to face possible government sanctions, including show cause orders or franchise revocations, underscoring the severity of their situation.

“This is no longer just a protest. Drivers and operators are already struggling to survive,” he said, warning that without immediate intervention, the transport sector may not be able to sustain operations much longer.