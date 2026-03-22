2 Cebu-based Chinese nationals arrested

Zheng is reportedly a holder of a 9(g) pre-arranged employment visa but was found to be working for a company other than his declared petitioner — an act prohibited under Philippine immigration rules.

Authorities said Zheng had also been engaged in small-scale scrap trading and retail activities in Cebu, which were not aligned with the terms of his visa. He was also found to be using a Filipino-sounding alias, “Jerry Ty.”

BI officials said the violations fall under Section 37(a)(7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, in relation to other applicable provisions governing foreign workers.

In a separate operation in Cebu City’s Colon Street, authorities arrested another Chinese national, identified as Zunsheng Wu, who also holds a pre-arranged employment visa.

Wu was reportedly managing hardware and construction supply businesses in Cebu. However, verification with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) in Cebu showed that neither Wu nor the companies linked to him had the required Alien Employment Permit.

Under Philippine law, foreign nationals holding a 9(g) visa are only allowed to work for their declared employer and must secure proper labor permits to engage in any employment activity.

Authorities stressed that working outside the authorized petitioner — and without the necessary permits — constitutes a violation of immigration regulations.

The Bureau of Immigration said the operations are part of its continuing efforts to monitor foreign nationals and ensure compliance with Philippine laws governing employment and stay in the country.