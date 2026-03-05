Two Chinese nabbed for posing as Filipinos

ILIGAN CITY — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) and Iligan City Police arrested two Chinese nationals who had been living in the Philippines for nearly 20 years by posing as Filipinos.

Authorities identified the suspects as Xu BaoGui, also known as Stanny Co, 51, and Cai Lizun, also called Mia Co, 50. They were taken into custody on Wednesday in Barangay Mahayahay, Iligan City, for alleged misrepresentation and violations of their work visa conditions under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 (Section 37[a][9] and Section 45[e]).

Investigation revealed the pair used Filipino aliases in official documents, including a late-registered Filipino birth certificate and Philippine driver’s licenses obtained under false identities. They had also been involved in business activities while evading detection for nearly two decades.

The arrest was carried out through a joint operation, with support from the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, 5th Mechanized IB, 44IB, 10IB, 2nd K9 Platoon, and intelligence units under Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN/1ID of the Philippine Army.

The suspects were brought to the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade headquarters at Camp Sultan Badrodin, Barangay Maria Cristina, Iligan City, for proper documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for legal proceedings.

Major General Yegor Rey Baroquillo Jr., JTF ZAMPELAN commander, said the operation demonstrates the strong coordination between the BI, PNP and the Philippine Army, ensuring effective enforcement of immigration laws.