Women, real CEOs of the Republic

This brings us to a vital pillar of our 2026 theme: The Conscience of the Code. In the digital age, we’ve coined the term “digital frontliners” to describe those who keep our world spinning from behind a glowing screen. But look closer at our BPO hubs in Taguig, Cebu, and Davao. Over 50 percent of that 1.7-million strong workforce are women. They are the ones navigating the complex algorithms of global commerce at 3 a.m., sacrificing sleep to ensure that a customer in London or New York gets their solution.

Yet, for many of these women, the “Code” they navigate is rigged. While the Philippines ranks high in global gender parity indices, a 2025 study revealed that women in digital jobs still earn significantly less than their male counterparts for the same technical output. This is the “Modern Rogue” in its most subtle form — a digital wage gap hidden within “performance-based” metrics that fail to account for the “double burden.”

Radical Accountability in 2026 means acknowledging the trillions of pesos in unpaid care work that Filipinas contribute annually equivalent to nearly 20 percent of our GDP. When a mother in an informal settlement manages her household budget amid skyrocketing inflation while simultaneously running a micro-enterprise via social media, she is performing a feat of economic wizardry that would baffle a Wall Street analyst.

But where is the protection for her?

As we scrutinize our 2026 budget, we must ask why “gender and development” funds are often treated as a decorative line item for seminars and T-shirts, rather than being used to build the childcare centers, safe transport, and digital literacy programs that would unburden our workers.

To sustain the Unbreakable Thread of our society, we must move beyond the “empowerment” platitudes. Empowerment is useless if it’s just more work piled onto a tired pair of shoulders. We need a “Conscience” in our policy-making that realizes that when we protect the Filipina worker — whether she is a BPO agent, a street vendor, or a nurse — we are protecting the stability of the entire nation.

This March, let us honor the “Unexpected Heroes” who don’t wear capes, but carry the weight of the Republic on their backs. Instead of just celebrating their contributions, a new law should protect and value their work. Happy Women’s Month to the real bosses of the Philippines.