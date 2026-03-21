Understanding labels: Tips from Philippine Association of Nutrition

In an era where pre-packaged foods are a staple in many Filipino households, the seemingly unassuming food label holds surprising power. More than just a regulatory compliance, these labels are pivotal tools, empowering consumers to make informed dietary choices that directly impact their health and well-being. According to Arlene R. Reario, president of the Philippine Association of Nutrition Inc., understanding these labels is key to navigating our food landscape and taking charge of our health.

“Food labels are more than just a regulatory requirement; they are powerful tools for empowerment,” stated Reario. “They offer a window into what we truly consume, allowing us to align our food choices with our personal health goals and lifestyle needs, without feeling restricted.”