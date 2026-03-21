Tiger attack: UST mauls Ateneo, fans streak to three

Despite dropping the opening set, the Golden Tigresses quickly found their rhythm in the next three frames, securing a share of third place and building momentum ahead of a crucial second-round clash against the unbeaten De La Salle University Lady Spikers this Wednesday also at the Big Dome.

Led by Most Valuable Player award frontrunner Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado, UST’s win kept it tied for third with Far Eastern University, both holding a 5-3 record. The victory also gave the Lady Tigresses breathing room over Adamson University (4-3), which is set to face La Salle later in the day’s four-game slate.

“I reminded the players to play true to form. Especially in the first set, we had a slow start and they got one set from us. They probably missed being yelled at but they woke up and they responded,” said Golden Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez, who filled in for Shaq delos Santos in the post-game as the head coach went straight to Filoil Centre for Cignal’s match against Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League.

Eager to shake off a sluggish start, UST stamped its class with a dominant 25-12 second-set triumph before overcoming Ateneo’s solid challenge in the third frame. Clutch hits from Poyos and Marga Altea propelled the Golden Tigresses to a 25-22 win, giving them a crucial 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set, UST did not give the Blue Eagles any breathing room, turning a six-all deadlock into a comfortable eight-point 15-7 lead, capped by an Avril Bron ace, a Zel Tsunashima attack error, and a Jonna Perdido block.

The Golden Tigresses maintained their momentum throughout the fourth set, eventually finishing the match in one hour and 48 minutes with two Bron attacks, an offspeed hit by Jurado, and a game-winning block from Poyos on Ysa Nisperos.

“We still have a lot to show like our connection from setter to spiker and from middle (blocke) to setter. We have to polish our game for our next game against La Salle,” said Poyos, who led the way with 25 points on 22 attacks and three blocks alongside 11 receptions and five digs.

Jurado showcased an all-around performance with 20 points on 14 attacks, six of UST’s 12 blocks, and 21 excellent digs, while Perdido contributed 11 points, nine excellent digs, and four excellent receptions. Bron finished with seven points on five attacks and four excellent digs.

Season 86 Best Setter Cassie Carballo dished out 22 excellent sets along with two points, while team captain and two-time UAAP Best Libero Detdet Libero anchored the defense with 13 excellent sets and 10 excellent receptions.