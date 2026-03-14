Streak-stopper: UST halts losing skid to FEU

University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) dangerous bite is back.
The Tigresses bared their sharp teeth to easily subdue Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, and end the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament first round with back-to-back wins Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Save for some challenging moments in the third set, UST was basically in control to cruise to a 4-3 win-loss record tied with its victim in joint third place.
Angge Poyos smashed 15 kills and a kill block for a 16-point explosion while adding nine excellent receptions and four digs as the Tigresses snapped a three-game head-to-head losing skid to the Lady Tamaraws dating back to the second round of Season 86.
“Every challenge or time out, we just kept on reminding each other to be composed and patient. We’ve been simulating this kind of pressure game in training and we’re able to apply it. Just so happy we got the win,” Poyos said.
UST erased a 13-15 deficit with a decisive 8-2 run for a 21-17 advantage.
The Tigresses answered FEU’s rally to close the gap to two with Lianne Penuliar blocking Faida Bakanke followed by Avril Bron’s tip off a missreception.
Jaz Ellarina net touch got UST into match point as Regina Jurado finished the Lady Tamaraws off with a lob hit to an open backline.
Jurado and Bron scored 10 each while Jonna Perdido had nine markers for the Tigresses.
FEU saw its three-game win streak snapped.
Ellarina scored 10 points to lead the Lady Tamaraws while Gerzel Petallo had nine points, 11 excellent receptions and six digs before leaving the game midway through the third frame after injuring her right shoulder in a collision with teammate Marga Encarnacion while saving the ball.
Meanwhile, it took Ateneo de Manila University seven games to finally capture the elusive win.
Jihan Chuatico and Ana Hermosura paced the Blue Eagles in a morale-boosting 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 victory over University of the East (UE) to end the round with a 1-6 record.
Chuatico led Ateneo with 13 points, while rookie Ana Hermosura notched her first college win, contributing 11 points, seven receptions, and six digs.
“Today, our team stayed aggressive, played smart, and turned our opportunities into points. We’re not the tallest team, but our blocking and defense played a key role,” Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso said.
Donna de Leon and Zel Tsunashima added 10 points each for the Blue Eagles, who sent the Lady Warrior to a 0-7 record.
Ateneo had some anxious moments in second set after allowing UE to recover from an early deficit and take a 22-21 lead.
Alex Montoro sparked the Blue Eagles’ rally with a down-the-line kill, followed by two straight points from De Leon — a solid block on Khy Cepada and a quick hit — for a 24-22 set point advantage.
Although Montoro misfired on the next play, De Leon sealed the set with a clever dump on a misreceived ball.
The Blue Eagles pulled away midway into the third set, 19-12, before the Lady Warriors closed in within five. A 5-1 counterattack pushed Ateneo at match point.
UE saved a match point on a Blue Eagles error before Ateneo sealed the win with a successful antenna touch challenge on Ash Canete’s attack.
Khy Cepada scored 11 of her 13 points on kills while Van Bangayan added 10 for the Lady Warriors, who lost 21 in a row overall since last season.
In men’s play, the Tamaraws overcame a sluggish start to gore the Golden Spikers, 28-30, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, and complete a seven-game sweep.
FEU regained control in the second set before holding fort for the rest of the way to stave off the Golden Spikers in their second straight sweep of the opening round.
Dryx Saavedra and Lirick Mendoza led three other Tamaraws in double digits with 17 points each, all thanks to Ariel Cacao’s superb playmaking of 30 excellent sets.
Mikko Espartero added 14 points and 24 excellent receptions, while Amet Bituin contributed 12 points on 12 attacks.
UST saw its five-game winning run snapped for a 5-2 slate.
Two-time Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez carried the offensive load for the Golden Spikers with 21 points, eight receptions, and five digs, while JJ Macam added 13 points.
Meanwhile, Ateneo snapped a two-game slump after crushing UE, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20, for a 3-4 record.
The Red Warriors ended the first round on a four-game skid, dropping to a 1-6 card in last place.