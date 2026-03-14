Streak-stopper: UST halts losing skid to FEU

Angge Poyos smashed 15 kills and a kill block for a 16-point explosion while adding nine excellent receptions and four digs as the Tigresses snapped a three-game head-to-head losing skid to the Lady Tamaraws dating back to the second round of Season 86.

“Every challenge or time out, we just kept on reminding each other to be composed and patient. We’ve been simulating this kind of pressure game in training and we’re able to apply it. Just so happy we got the win,” Poyos said.

UST erased a 13-15 deficit with a decisive 8-2 run for a 21-17 advantage.

The Tigresses answered FEU’s rally to close the gap to two with Lianne Penuliar blocking Faida Bakanke followed by Avril Bron’s tip off a missreception.

Jaz Ellarina net touch got UST into match point as Regina Jurado finished the Lady Tamaraws off with a lob hit to an open backline.

Jurado and Bron scored 10 each while Jonna Perdido had nine markers for the Tigresses.

FEU saw its three-game win streak snapped.

Ellarina scored 10 points to lead the Lady Tamaraws while Gerzel Petallo had nine points, 11 excellent receptions and six digs before leaving the game midway through the third frame after injuring her right shoulder in a collision with teammate Marga Encarnacion while saving the ball.

Meanwhile, it took Ateneo de Manila University seven games to finally capture the elusive win.

Jihan Chuatico and Ana Hermosura paced the Blue Eagles in a morale-boosting 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 victory over University of the East (UE) to end the round with a 1-6 record.

Chuatico led Ateneo with 13 points, while rookie Ana Hermosura notched her first college win, contributing 11 points, seven receptions, and six digs.

“Today, our team stayed aggressive, played smart, and turned our opportunities into points. We’re not the tallest team, but our blocking and defense played a key role,” Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso said.

Donna de Leon and Zel Tsunashima added 10 points each for the Blue Eagles, who sent the Lady Warrior to a 0-7 record.

Ateneo had some anxious moments in second set after allowing UE to recover from an early deficit and take a 22-21 lead.

Alex Montoro sparked the Blue Eagles’ rally with a down-the-line kill, followed by two straight points from De Leon — a solid block on Khy Cepada and a quick hit — for a 24-22 set point advantage.