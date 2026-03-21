Taguig expands CARES program with more pharmacy partners

“The program continues to bridge the gap between financial assistance and actual access to medicine through a growing network of 43 partner pharmacies across the city,” she said, noting that the expanded network significantly reduces waiting time for beneficiaries seeking immediate medical support.

Despite these gains, Cayetano stressed that the city will continue to enhance the program to ensure broader reach and improved service delivery.

“While we have made meaningful progress, we remain committed to strengthening the program further so we can reach more people and respond more effectively to their needs,” she said.

The new agreements with TGP and eHealth Plus build on earlier partnerships with Generika Drugstore and Southstar Drug.

Under the CARES Program—which mirrors the national Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) framework—qualified residents receive vouchers that can be used to purchase prescribed medicines and medical supplies from accredited outlets.

TGP franchisee Rizalyn Go-Chua expressed hope that the collaboration would improve access for vulnerable residents.

“May this agreement mark the beginning of a long, fruitful partnership… We look forward to the work ahead… to make the CARES program accessible, more consistent, and more compassionate,” she said.

eHealth Plus Pharmacy CEO Agnes Borbe-Locre likewise emphasized the value of timely medical assistance.

“The CARES program reflects the heart of compassionate governance… ensuring that those who are in need receive timely support,” she said.

The city has released the full list of accredited pharmacies on its social media pages, where CARES beneficiaries may redeem their medicine vouchers, covering more than 40 branches across various barangays.