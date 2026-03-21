Sparkle and ICC open doors: A new path where education meets stardom



Nurturing talent beyond the spotlight

At the heart of the program is a commitment to shaping individuals, not just performers. The first group of scholars represents a diverse mix of young talents at different stages of their academic journeys—each balancing the demands of school and show business.

Leading the initial batch are Angel Cadao, Sabrina Cuervo, Lauren King, and Kayla Davies, joined by additional scholars Kzhoebe Baker, Aya Domingo, and Meg Montgomery. Together, they embody a new generation of artists who are being equipped not only with creative skills, but with academic grounding and life values.

“At ICC, we believe that quality education should be accessible to everyone,” said Marcelino Agana, President of Immaculada Concepcion College. “Through this partnership with Sparkle, we hope to support young talents not only in their artistic journeys, but also in becoming well-rounded individuals guided by strong values.”

A dystem built for modern dreamers

Recognizing the unpredictable schedules of young performers, ICC has designed flexible learning pathways that allow students to continue their studies without compromising their careers. From modular setups and hybrid classes to homeschooling options and traditional in-campus learning, scholars are given the freedom to choose what best fits their lifestyle.

This adaptability ensures that education becomes a steady foundation—no matter how demanding the spotlight becomes.

Beyond flexibility, the institution also offers technical and vocational programs, including TESDA-accredited courses, equipping students with practical skills that extend beyond entertainment.

Breaking barriers through access

What makes the program even more transformative is its accessibility. ICC’s zero-based tuition model for college programs removes one of the biggest barriers to education, opening opportunities for students regardless of financial background.

“With flexible schedules and a zero-tuition scholarship model, ICC is committed to making education accessible,” Agana added. “We want every student to have the opportunity to grow, learn, and realize their full potential.”

This approach aligns closely with Sparkle’s broader mission—to develop artists who are not only talented, but also prepared for life beyond the camera.

A shared vision for the future

For Sparkle, the partnership represents a deeper investment in its artists’ long-term growth. It’s not just about building careers—it’s about building futures.

“At Sparkle, we are committed to nurturing talents beyond their careers in entertainment. Education plays a crucial role in shaping their future, and we are grateful to ICC for opening doors that will allow our artists to continue learning while pursuing their dreams,” said First Vice President Joy Marcelo.

Where dreams and discipline meet

As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve, initiatives like this signal a shift in priorities—one that values sustainability over speed, and substance over short-term success.

By bridging education and artistry, Sparkle and ICC are not just supporting young talents—they are redefining what it means to truly succeed.

Because in this new model, the brightest stars are not only those who shine on stage—but those who grow, learn, and lead beyond it.