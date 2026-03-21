Services seen boosting Kalayaan sovereignty

He said the government must prioritize improvements in healthcare, education and local governance to make the remote outpost more livable for its residents.

“We will prioritize health, governance and education,” he said, committing to expanding healthcare access by building larger health centers and reviving the long-unused municipal hall.

Recognizing the strategic role of maritime security forces, he pledged continued support for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), particularly in sustaining fuel requirements amid rising costs.

He noted that the PCG plays a critical role in protecting the area and ensuring the safety of its residents.

Looking ahead, he stressed that improving living conditions is key to encouraging residents to remain on the island.

Funding focus

“The important thing is for inhabitants to be comfortable and remain here permanently. Their living conditions should be convenient and peaceful,” he said.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, he added that insights from his visit will help shape funding priorities for the 2027 national budget, particularly for programs benefiting far-flung communities.

Despite its small population, he emphasized the geopolitical importance of the Kalayaan Islands.

“This is just a small island with few residents, but this island carries the weight of our sovereignty,” he said. “The presence of Filipinos here affirms our jurisdiction, and we must continue to protect and support them.”

The Kalayaan Islands Group covers nine Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea, including Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, Rizal (Commodore) Reef, Patag (Flat) Island, Panata (Loaita Cay) Island, Kota (Loaita) Island, Lawak (Nanshan) Island, Parola (Northeast Cay) Island and Likas (West York) Island.