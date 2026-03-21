Gatchalian pushes improved services in Kalayaan Islands to bolster sovereignty

He also committed to expanding healthcare access by building larger health centers and reviving the long-unused municipal hall to enhance the delivery of public services and administrative functions.

Recognizing the strategic role of maritime security forces, Gatchalian pledged continued support for the Philippine Coast Guard, particularly in sustaining fuel requirements amid rising costs.

He noted that the PCG plays a critical role in protecting the area and ensuring the safety of its residents.

Looking ahead, the senator stressed that improving living conditions is key to encouraging residents to remain on the island.

“Ang importante, maging komportable ang mga inhabitants at manatili dito permanently. Dapat maging maginhawa at matiwasay ang kanilang paninirahan,” he said.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Gatchalian added that insights from his visit will help shape funding priorities for the 2027 national budget, particularly for programs benefiting far-flung communities.

Despite its small population, Gatchalian emphasized the geopolitical importance of the Kalayaan Islands.

“Maliit na isla lang ito at konti ang naninirahan, pero ang island na ito carries the weight of our sovereignty,” he said. “The presence of Filipinos here affirms our jurisdiction, and we must continue to protect and support them.”

The Kalayaan Islands Group covers nine Philippine-occupied features in the West Philippine Sea, including Ayungin Shoal; Pag-asa (Thitu) Island; Rizal (Commodore) Reef; Patag (Flat) Island; Panata (Loaita Cay) Island; Kota (Loaita) Island; Lawak (Nanshan) Island; Parola (Northeast Cay) Island; and Likas (West York) Island.