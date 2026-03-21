Practice compassion beyond Ramadan

“It reminds us that the deepest joys are often those earned through sacrifice, and that discipline in faith strengthens not only the individual, but the entire community,” the President said.

He emphasized that the discipline and sacrifice observed during the holy month should extend beyond the breaking of the fast, urging Filipinos to embody these virtues in their daily lives.

“The virtues nurtured during this sacred month — compassion, humility, patience and charity — must not end with the breaking of the fast,” Marcos said.

“They must strengthen families, restore hope in communities, and remind us that a nation is built not only through laws and institutions, but through people who choose kindness, responsibility and solidarity.”

Quiet generosity, a virtue

Marcos lauded Muslim Filipinos for their example of quiet generosity, resilience and steadfast sense of duty, saying these qualities help sustain peace and trust in communities.

“These are the virtues that preserve peace in our neighborhoods, sustain trust in our communities, and keep hope alive in difficult times,” he said.

The President expressed hope that Eid al-Fitr would bring comfort to those facing hardships, renewed strength to those in service, and joy to every Filipino home, while deepening understanding across faiths and cultures.