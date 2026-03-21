OWWA chief supervises return of stranded OFWs in Riyadh

According to the latest reports, 80 OFWs from Bahrain and 99 from Kuwait have arrived safely in Riyadh ahead of their scheduled return to the Philippines.

The DMW–OWWA team is also facilitating the transfer of OFWs from Qatar to Riyadh, with arrivals expected on Saturday, 21 March, as part of continuing repatriation efforts.

Their consolidation in Riyadh forms part of preparations for the government’s fourth chartered flight amid the regional crisis. The flight — the second organized by OWWA — is scheduled to depart on Monday, 23 March, and will carry Filipinos from Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

This marks the first time OFWs from four countries will be repatriated together on a single government-chartered flight.