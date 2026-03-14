341 OFWs from ME to arrive Saturday via chartered flight

OFWs from Bahrain are being assisted by teams from OWWA, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Philippine Embassies in Riyadh and Manama to cross land borders and proceed to Riyadh, where they will board the chartered flight back to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, several OFWs from Kuwait are currently being assisted by government teams in processing travel clearances and land border crossings so they can reach the staging area in Riyadh for the scheduled repatriation flight.

The government has also provided various forms of welfare assistance while repatriation arrangements are being completed, including help with travel documentation, temporary accommodation, transportation support, and other immediate needs.

The primary objective of this repatriation operation is to ensure the safety of OFWs and bring them home safely to their families in the Philippines.

The operation is funded through the Emergency Repatriation Fund administered by OWWA to ensure the safe and orderly return of Filipinos affected by the current situation in the Middle East.

Additional charter flights are also being arranged by OWWA to continue repatriation operations and assist other distressed OFWs or those wishing to return to the Philippines from affected areas in the region.

The special charter flight is expected to arrive in the Philippines on Sunday, March 15, at NAIA, carrying repatriated OFWs together with OWWA personnel and a medical team ready to provide immediate assistance upon arrival.