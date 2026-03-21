NCR peace council okays 16 security resolutions

The RPOC-NCR, which coordinates between national government agencies and local government units, emphasized that these resolutions will guide the council’s efforts to respond to both routine and emerging public safety challenges.

The council also stressed close coordination among national government agencies and local government units to ensure a safe and orderly environment.

“This first meeting is important because it sets the direction for our efforts to maintain peace and order in the region,” Biazon added.

Biazon said the council’s strategic direction over the next three years aims to improve coordination in law enforcement, emergency preparedness and crisis management, ensuring that Metro Manila remains safe during major events and daily operations alike.