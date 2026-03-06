Perpetual bags quarters incentive

The University of Perpetual Help System Dalta clinched one of the coveted twice-to-beat advantages after sweeping past San Sebastian College, 25-17, 25-16, 25-19, in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s volleyball tournament Friday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Jemalyn Menor led the Lady Altas with 17 points as they chalked up their 10th win in 12 games to sit on top of Group A.

Setter Fifi Ariola tallied a game-high 25 excellent sets while Joanna Denise Lozano had 23 digs and 10 receptions.

Regardless of what happens in Perpetual’s match against Mapua University on Sunday, the Las Piñas-based squad is already assured of a quarterfinal slot and will face the play-in winner between Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Should the Lady Altas emerge victorious, they will return to the Final Four for the first time since 2023.

Juna Mae Gonzales led the Lady Stags with 10 points as they dropped to a 5-8 record in Group A.

San Sebastian will now shift its focus on Jose Rizal University for the one-game play-in match on 13 March for the right to face powerhouse Letran College in the quarterfinal, which occupies the top spot in Group B and holds a twice-to-beat advantage.