Marcos Jr. urges Filipinos to uphold Ramadan values as nation marks Eid al-Fitr

The Chief Executive emphasized that the discipline and sacrifice observed during the holy month should extend beyond the breaking of the fast, urging Filipinos to embody these virtues in their daily lives.

“The virtues nurtured during this sacred month—compassion, humility, patience, and charity—must not end with the breaking of the fast,” Marcos said. “They must strengthen families, restore hope in communities, and remind us that a nation is built not only through laws and institutions, but through people who choose kindness, responsibility, and solidarity.”

Marcos also lauded Muslim Filipinos for their example of quiet generosity, resilience, and a steadfast sense of duty, saying these qualities help sustain peace and trust in communities.

“These are the virtues that preserve peace in our neighborhoods, sustain trust in our communities, and keep hope alive in difficult times,” he said.

The President expressed hope that Eid al-Fitr would bring comfort to those facing hardships, renewed strength to those in service, and joy to every Filipino home, while deepening understanding across faiths and cultures.

“May it continue to unite us in building a Bagong Pilipinas where dignity is upheld, opportunity reaches every Filipino, and peace flourishes through justice and mutual respect,” he added.

Earlier, Marcos declared March 20, 2026, a regular holiday nationwide through Proclamation No. 1189 to mark Eid al-Fitr.

However, the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta announced that the crescent moon was not sighted, leading Muslim communities in the country to observe Eid al-Fitr on March 21 instead.