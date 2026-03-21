Lawyer doubts Sara Duterte’s attendance at House hearing

“Bagkus ililihis na naman at magagalit at sasabihin pulitika lamang ito,” he added.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s lawyer, Atty. Michael Poa, confirmed receipt of the formal invitation earlier this week.

“Regarding her attendance, I have not conferred with the Vice President on this matter. That said, there is no requirement under the applicable rules for her personal attendance,” he said.

Duterte is facing impeachment complaints over the alleged misuse of confidential funds linked to the Office of the Vice President and other entities.

Throughout the proceedings, her legal team has maintained that it will present its defense and challenge the allegations during the House hearing.

The House Committee on Justice is set to convene next week, with both Duterte’s legal team and the complainants expected to present their arguments.

The hearing on March 25 is expected to examine testimonies and review evidence presented by both parties.