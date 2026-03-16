Kanlaon eruption triggers ashfall, Negros class suspension

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating “increased unrest.” Authorities warned that further steam-driven eruptions, rockfalls and hazardous ashfall remain possible.

Ashfall was reported in several communities, including Bago City, La Castellana and Canlaon City. A forest fire also broke out within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone near Barangay Masulog but was later brought under control.

Despite the activity, officials reported no casualties, home damage, or displaced residents as of Monday morning.

As a precaution, several local governments suspended face-to-face classes Monday, including those in Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, Binalbagan and Isabela.

Emergency teams have distributed face masks to affected residents to mitigate health risks from the volcanic ash. Residents are strictly prohibited from entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the crater.

Prior to the explosion, monitors recorded four volcanic earthquakes and a sulfur dioxide flux of 589 tons per day.