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Kanlaon eruption triggers ashfall, Negros class suspension

THE Kanlaon Volcano has displayed a moderate explosive eruption on Monday, and the summit explosion generated a 2-kilometer-high ash column drifting southwest, marking the volcano’s third major event this year following eruptions on 19 and 26 February.
THE Kanlaon Volcano has displayed a moderate explosive eruption on Monday, and the summit explosion generated a 2-kilometer-high ash column drifting southwest, marking the volcano’s third major event this year following eruptions on 19 and 26 February.SCREENGRAB from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
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Mount Kanlaon erupted Sunday evening, sending a towering plume of ash and gas 5,000 meters into the air and triggering class suspensions across Negros Island, disaster officials said.

The “moderately explosive” eruption began at 6:07 p.m. and lasted approximately one minute, according to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. The explosion was followed by two distinct ash emission episodes that continued until late Sunday night.

THE Kanlaon Volcano has displayed a moderate explosive eruption on Monday, and the summit explosion generated a 2-kilometer-high ash column drifting southwest, marking the volcano’s third major event this year following eruptions on 19 and 26 February.
Kanlaon eruption triggers ashfall, prompts class suspensions in Negros

The volcano remains under Alert Level 2, indicating “increased unrest.” Authorities warned that further steam-driven eruptions, rockfalls and hazardous ashfall remain possible.

Ashfall was reported in several communities, including Bago City, La Castellana and Canlaon City. A forest fire also broke out within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone near Barangay Masulog but was later brought under control.

Despite the activity, officials reported no casualties, home damage, or displaced residents as of Monday morning.

As a precaution, several local governments suspended face-to-face classes Monday, including those in Himamaylan City, Hinigaran, Binalbagan and Isabela.

Emergency teams have distributed face masks to affected residents to mitigate health risks from the volcanic ash. Residents are strictly prohibited from entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around the crater.

Prior to the explosion, monitors recorded four volcanic earthquakes and a sulfur dioxide flux of 589 tons per day.

Mount Kanlaon eruption
Negros ashfall
volcanic alert level 2

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