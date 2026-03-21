Isko delivers housing relief to 100 Manila families

The units come with a monthly amortization of around P2,000 to P3,000, offering a significantly more affordable alternative to prevailing rental rates in the capital and providing immediate relief to households grappling with rising daily expenses.

“Masaya ako. Wholeheartedly masaya ako. Pangarap ko ito sa inyo, bagay na hindi ko nakamit noong bata ako. Mahirap maging iskwater,” Domagoso said, recalling his own experience growing up without stable housing.

He emphasized that the program is rooted in long-standing efforts to address landlessness and housing insecurity in the city.

“Buong buhay ko, bilang mambabatas sa Konseho, bilang Vice Mayor, makikita niyo ang mga batas na ipinasa ko katulong ang mga kasama kong Konsehal ay puro Land for the Landless program,” he said.

“Noong nag-Mayor po tayo, isinatotoo po natin ang Land for the Landless, nagtayo naman tayo ng in-city vertical housing,” he added.

The city government retains ownership of the units to prevent resale and misuse, while ensuring beneficiaries are protected under local ordinances that allow housing security to remain within families.

For Domagoso, the initiative is not just about shelter but restoring dignity and stability for Manila’s most vulnerable residents.

“We want our people living comfortably, safe. Ibinabalik natin ang dignidad ng bawat pamilya,” he said.

The latest rollout highlights Manila’s continuing push to address housing insecurity through in-city solutions, keeping families close to their livelihoods while providing safer and more stable living conditions.