Iloilo transport strike looms

Preparations for the shutdown have been underway for weeks, driven by what Parcon described as the lack of meaningful government response to the sector’s growing concerns.

Transport groups are requesting a temporary fare increase of P7, which they say would help offset skyrocketing diesel costs. The increase would remain in effect only until fuel prices stabilize, he added.

The urgency is clear: the cooperative reportedly loses up to P100,000 daily due to continuous fuel hikes. Industry projections indicate diesel could soon reach P130 per liter, while gasoline may exceed P100 per liter in the coming weeks.

Despite previous government assurances of financial support, Parcon said no subsidies have yet reached the transport operators, even as global tensions continue to drive fuel prices higher.

Acknowledging the inevitable impact on commuters, he stressed that the transport holiday is a necessary step to make authorities hear their plight.

Transport groups are also prepared to face potential government sanctions, including show-cause orders or even franchise revocations, highlighting the severity of their situation.

“This is no longer just a protest. Drivers and operators are already struggling to survive,” Parcon warned. “Without immediate intervention, the transport sector may not be able to sustain operations much longer.”