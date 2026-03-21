Helping the city eat healthy

The Farmvocacy program began as Kenny Rogers Roasters’ initiative to maximize urban spaces. Now in its fifth year, it has evolved into a long-term commitment to sustainability. It’s no longer about just sowing seeds but cultivating self-sufficiency, particularly for individuals living in cities.

The success of the February donation drive pushed the program to strengthen its roots in the public school system in Metro Manila. Apart from bolstering two existing school farm sites, the funds also added three new partner schools: CP Teresa Elementary School, Pasay City Science National High School and Mandaluyong Elementary School.

By partnering with these institutions, the program ensures that students aren’t just reading nutrition in their textbooks — they also get to witness where it comes from by growing their own harvests and eventually make it part of their regular consumption.

“We always believed choosing a healthy meal should feel like a personal win,” said Frederick Siy, president and chief executive officer of Kenny Rogers Roasters Philippines. “But as we enter a milestone for the Farmvocacy program, we wanted to take that feeling further — by making your healthy choice a win for entire communities, too, and turning our own stores into living classrooms.”

To make the impact of the program even more visible, Kenny Rogers Roasters introduced a first for the Philippines: in-store urban farms. Located at the Quezon Avenue and Southwood branches, showcasing the value of farm-to-table harvests in spaces customers already frequent.

The program’s success is also built in collaboration with Urban Farmers Philippines, which helps turn unused spaces into working gardens through community demos and learning activities.

The impact comes full circle through a partnership with a non-profit organization, Rise Against Hunger, making Mandaluyong Elementary School the primary recipient.

With stronger school farms, innovative in-store learning hubs and a direct link to community nutrition, Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Farmvocacy program proves that when everyone chooses to eat well, more people can, too.