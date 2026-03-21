Guy displays maturity

It was the 18-year-old Filipino-American booter’s second tournament after winning it all in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand last December.

“Going to a World Cup is something that seems unreachable until it actually happens. I’m just super grateful and so excited to go to Brazil,” Guy said.

“When I got the ball, I just thought — go to goal, find people near the goal. I felt fresh and wanted to take advantage of that.”

Head coach Mark Torcaso was impressed how Guy conducted business despite being the youngest player in the squad.

“I’m honestly at a loss for words right now, but I’ll try to put it into perspective. We came into this with a very young squad, averaging around 23 to 24 years of age,” Torcaso said.

“To see one of our future stars step up and perform the way she did on a big stage like this is incredibly special.”

Despite the individual recognition, Guy was quick to emphasize the collective effort behind the victory.

“It really takes a village. Ange (Beard) and Jackie (Sawicki) weren’t there to finish those chances, this wouldn’t have happened,” Guy said.

“Everyone — from the defense to the bench — played a role.”