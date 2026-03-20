FIFA lauds Filipinas’ asian Cup exploits

The Filipinas defeated Uzbekistan, 2-0, last Thursday in a play-in match to book secure their place in Brazil.

“The girls have been outstanding over the last six weeks, and all the work we’ve put in during that time has led to this moment. I’m extremely proud,” Torcaso said.

“Not much, to be honest. We were confident in the players from the start of this Asian Cup. We knew every game would be challenging because there are no weak teams here.”

The Philippines had a rollercoaster campaign in the Asian Cup as it started with a 0-1 loss to host Australia and a 0-4 defeat to South Korea.

A 2-0 win over Iran was enough for the Philippines to enter the quarterfinal as one of the two best third-place teams in the tournament but it suffered a heavy 0-7 loss to Japan.

For Carleigh Frilles, who was part of the 2023 World Cup squad, carrying the flag and inspiring the fans is what fueled them to push through despite the odds.

“I think staying grounded in that we’re representing the Filipino flag on this stage and we have the opportunity to bring our flag to another World Cup keeps me focused and grounded to just try and all we can do is do our best for the country and to make our country proud,” Frilles said.

International Football Federation president Gianni Infantino is even looking forward to the Filipinas as they make their second straight World Cup appearance.

“After your historic debut and first victory in 2023, I look forward to seeing you return to the global stage once again next year,” Infantino said.