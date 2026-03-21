Fuel aid cushions fisherfolk against oil surge

The Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is sustaining fuel subsidies for municipal fisherfolk, seeking to blunt the impact of rising global oil prices on livelihoods and food supply.

The agency said Saturday it is using remaining funds from last year to avoid any disruption in assistance while awaiting the signing of a supplemental agreement with the Development Bank of the Philippines, which would unlock an additional P50 million for around 15,000 more beneficiaries, particularly in 5th class municipalities.