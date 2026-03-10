Doctors warn obesity becoming major health crisis in the Philippines

To address the problem, several medical groups have joined forces to push for earlier treatment and stronger public awareness.

The partnership was formalized through an agreement signed by the endocrinology group along with the Philippine Heart Association, the Philippine Society of Nephrology, and the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity.

Dr. Elaine Cunanan, vice president of the endocrinology society, said obesity should be treated as a serious disease and not merely a lifestyle issue.

“Obesity is more than just a lifestyle problem; it’s a chronic disease that is often overlooked and influenced by factors like genetics, eating habits, and our environment,” she said.

Health experts warned that the effects of obesity are already being seen among younger Filipinos.

Dr. Lourdes Ella Santos of the Philippine Heart Association said doctors are seeing more young adults developing diabetes and hypertension — conditions that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

Kidney specialists also raised concerns about the long-term effects of obesity.

According to Dr. Ricardo A. Francisco, president of the nephrology society, obesity increases the risk of chronic kidney disease, which often develops silently.

“Most people only find out they have kidney problems when the disease is already advanced and may require dialysis or a transplant,” he said.

Other illnesses linked to obesity include fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, and certain cancers, according to Dr. Nemencio Nicodemus of the Philippine College of Physicians.

Doctors said prevention remains the most effective solution.

Dr. Luzviminda S. Katigbak of the obesity research group stressed the importance of healthy habits, regular health checkups, and better access to healthcare services.

Medical experts also urged the government to strengthen programs that address obesity and promote healthier lifestyles among Filipinos.

The campaign, themed “8 Billion Reasons to Act on Obesity: Stronger Hearts, Healthier Kidneys, and Better Diabetes Control,” was launched in line with World Obesity Day and World Kidney Day.

Activities began on 8 March at the Quirino Grandstand, where free health services such as blood sugar testing and obesity screening were offered to the public to raise awareness about the health risks linked to obesity.