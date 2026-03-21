Christmas comes early for homeless Manileños

The beneficiaries will occupy 42-square-meter units with two bedrooms and access to amenities such as health centers, function rooms and security services.

Under the program, families will pay a monthly amortization of around P2,000 to P3,000, significantly lower than typical rental rates in the capital.

“I am happy — truly happy. This is my dream for you, something I did not have when I was young. It is difficult to be a squatter,” Domagoso said, recalling his childhood without stable housing.

The housing initiative stems from policies he pushed earlier in his career, particularly the “land for the landless” program, which he later implemented through in-city vertical housing projects as mayor.

“All my life, as a councilor and as vice mayor, you will see that the laws I passed with my fellow councilors focused on the land for the landless program,” he said.

“When I became mayor, we fulfilled the land for the landless program by building in-city vertical housing,” he added.

Each unit has two bedrooms and access to amenities typically beyond the reach of many urban poor families.

While the city government retains ownership of the units to prevent resale or abuse, beneficiaries are protected under local ordinances, including provisions that allow the unit to remain within the family.

“We want our people to live comfortably and safely. We are restoring the dignity of every family,” Domagoso said.

The Manila Urban Settlements Office screened and validated the applications prior to the raffle.