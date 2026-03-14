PBBM makes his mark in Big Apple

9 March

Start of UN trip

The President began his two-day working visit in New York with a speech to the 193 members of the United Nations at its headquarters.

Marcos delivered the Philippine National Statement at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, where he said a nation’s true progress is measured by the status and empowerment of its women.

He emphasized, among other things, the importance of education, unity to confront violence against women in all forms, and ensuring that women are present wherever decisions are made, in government, business, science, diplomacy and peace-building.

The President also had a “very good” meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to whom he conveyed the Philippines’ enduring commitment to the UN and multilateralism.

Pow-wow with U.S. security chiefs

The President met with United States defense officials to discuss the acceleration of the Philippines–US defense partnership.

He met with Undersecretary of War for Policy Eldridge Colby and his delegation in New York, focusing on strengthening deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and improving interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States military through joint operations such as Exercise Balikatan, which will begin next month.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty and to continuing to work together for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.

10 March

Visit’s highlight: UNGA address

Mr. Marcos also addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in a special session where he stressed the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He reiterated the Philippines’ adherence to the United Nations Charter, underscoring the importance of the rule of law and respect for human rights.

He said the country’s decision to join the United Nations 80 years ago was anchored on the belief that the rule of law is the beacon that guides the journey towards peace, security and shared prosperity.

With its commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter, the President said the Philippines, as a responsible state party, abides by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

UNSC’s Indo-Pacific voice

President Marcos reiterated his request for support for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term, highlighting that it would be a voice for the Indo-Pacific, developing countries, climate-vulnerable nations, and middle-income countries and its commitment to South-South cooperation.

He also met with high-level representatives of other UN member states at the diplomatic reception to galvanize support for the Security Council bid and to showcase the Philippines, since the beginning of the United Nations in 1945, as part of the solution to global challenges and conflicts as a trusted and independent partner, pathfinder, and peacemaker.

$200-M factory set

On the sidelines of his official itinerary, the President met with business leaders and investors, particularly the Illinois-based US Medical Glove company, to discuss the construction of a manufacturing facility in the country.

If realized, the project, with an initial investment of $200 million, would provide more than 2,000 jobs.

The manufacturing firm would allow the country to produce essential medical supplies locally and open opportunities for Filipinos in the growing global medical manufacturing industry.

JPMorgan tackles AI

Mr. Marcos met with senior executives of JPMorgan Chase & Co., including chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, in New York to discuss economic cooperation and global issues affecting financial markets.

The conversation covered heightened geopolitical tensions and their impact on global oil prices, as well as the broader implications for advanced and emerging nations alike.

During the meeting, Marcos emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation amid increasing volatility in international markets.

JPMorgan provided insights into the rapid advancements in AI and emphasized the growing need for governments and institutions to prepare for its transformative effects on the economy, industry and labor markets.

12 March

Grand Iftar celebration

Back in Manila from New York, the President rested a bit and in the afternoon delivered a speech calling for unity, compassion, and continued efforts toward peace as he joined Muslim leaders and community members at the Grand Iftar 2026 in Malacañang.

He emphasized the importance of solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan amid the global tensions and the ongoing peace efforts in Mindanao.

Speaking before Muslim leaders and guests gathered for the traditional breaking of the fast, the President underscored the value of mutual respect and fellowship among Filipinos of different faiths.

The President reiterated the administration’s support for peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, noting that progress in the region remains one of the country’s greatest hopes for lasting peace.

4-day workweek

In Malacañang, as his 4-day workweek mandate to government offices to conserve energy and fuel began, the President issued a memorandum urging government personnel to hold virtual meetings instead of traveling to distant locations and to limit official travel to essential functions only, as part of efforts to conserve energy amid the crisis in the Middle East.

Marcos emphasized that virtual meetings should be the default for inter-agency coordination, consultations, conferences and similar engagements.

Memorandum Circular 114, signed by acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto on 6 March, under the authority of the President, provides instructions for government agencies to implement energy-saving measures.

No unnecessary travel

Under the President’s directive, travel undertaken without a clear justification of urgency, operational necessity, or relevance shall be considered unnecessary.

All agencies shall also adhere to the provisions of Executive Order 77. The Office of the President shall strictly implement the provisions in the grant of travel authorities and entitlements.

All agencies and instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, local government units, constitutional bodies, state universities and colleges, and other government instrumentalities, are encouraged to adopt and implement the energy conservation measures outlined in MC 114.

The agencies and government instrumentalities are also directed to undertake efforts to ensure the efficient and judicious utilization of energy through the immediate implementation of the Government Energy Management Program and the relevant Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee Resolutions under Administrative Order 15.