BI arrests South African fugitive wanted in Kenya for sexual assault

A warrant of arrest was issued against him by a Kenyan court in September 2024, and an Interpol Red Notice was subsequently published in October 2024 after he evaded capture.

Records from the BI showed that Ballantine arrived in the Philippines in December 2024 as a temporary visitor. He has since overstayed, with his authorized stay expiring in 2025. He was also placed under blacklist and watchlist orders that same year for being an undesirable alien and a fugitive from justice.

He was intercepted after filing an application at the BI’s Cebu District Office.

“Foreign nationals who commit crimes, especially those involving sexual offenses, are not welcome in the Philippines,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

“We will not allow our country to be used as a refuge by fugitives attempting to evade justice in their home countries.”

Viado stressed the importance of strong coordination among law enforcement agencies in addressing transnational crimes.

The suspect is currently under BI custody in Region 7 and will undergo deportation proceedings.

He will remain in detention pending confirmation of his deportation and inclusion in the BI blacklist to prevent his re-entry into the country.