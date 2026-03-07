American sex offender arrested in Cebu for violating US travel laws—BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday said it has arrested a 73-year-old American man wanted in the United States (US) for failing to report his international travel, in violation of US sex offender registration laws.

Wayne Barboza was apprehended on 27 February at the Cebu City Jail Annex in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

The operation was conducted by BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) agents in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology–Cebu, following a formal request from US authorities.

Barboza has an outstanding warrant from the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts for failing to report his intended international travel, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2250(b).

Philippine records indicate that he had previously been arrested in Cebu in March 2024 on charges of rape and acts of lasciviousness involving a minor.

In September 2024, Homeland Security Investigations Manila, along with the National Bureau of Investigation–Central Visayas Regional Office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Cebu, identified four additional alleged victims.

However, none of the four pursued formal complaints. Barboza is reportedly expected to plead guilty to a single count of acts of lasciviousness.

Authorities noted that Barboza had attempted to leave the Philippines in January 2024 but was stopped due to a Hold Departure Order issued by a Cebu court.

Immigration records also show he has overstayed his visa, having filed no extension or conversion application.

The BI said the arrest is part of its #Shieldkids campaign, an intensified effort targeting foreign sexual offenders and other foreigners who threaten the safety of children.