Bam Aquino pushes fuel tax suspension, targeted aid amid oil price surge

He warned that without timely support, many small businesses could be forced to shut down, leading to job losses and further economic strain.

“Sa dami ng ayuda na napondohan para sa 2026, panahon na para ihanda at ilabas ito,” Aquino said. “Kailangan siguraduhin na walang negosyong magsasara.”

He stressed that while the current situation differs from the pandemic, proactive government intervention remains essential to keep businesses operating and schools open.

Aquino also highlighted the plight of what he described as the “missing middle”—minimum wage earners and small business owners who fall above the poverty line but remain highly vulnerable to economic shocks.

“They don’t qualify for traditional ayuda, pero nasa delikadong sitwasyon sila,” he said.

Aquino warned that the impact of rising oil prices will soon be felt across everyday transactions—from public markets and grocery stores to fuel stations and neighborhood shops.

Faster, data-driven response

To address these challenges, Aquino called on the government to deliver assistance that is both targeted and immediate, leveraging available data systems to ensure aid reaches those who need it most.

“Huwag general—dapat specific,” he said. “Kailangan mabilis ang galaw ng gobyerno.”

He added that support could come in the form of fuel subsidies, direct cash assistance, and stronger supply chain programs, including increased government procurement from MSMEs.

Keeping the economy afloat

Aquino underscored that supporting transport workers and small businesses is key to preventing a broader economic slowdown.

“We need to support our MSMEs. We need to support our transport workers… Kung masyado nang mahal para lumabas, babagal ang ekonomiya,” he said.

With significant funds already allocated for assistance, Aquino said the priority now is execution—ensuring aid is deployed quickly and strategically to stabilize livelihoods and keep the economy running.