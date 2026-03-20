Aquino: Middle class needs targeted aid

“They’re above the poverty line and therefore hindi nila nakukuha iyong mga ayuda pero nasa delikadong sitwasyon sila,” he said.

Global oil price increases are expected to drive higher transport and logistics costs, which typically translate to more expensive food and commodities in local markets.

Aquino warned these pressures will soon be felt “sa palengke, sa grocery, sa gasoline station,” underscoring the urgency of government intervention.

He urged authorities to act swiftly and make use of available data to ensure assistance reaches affected sectors, stressing that support should be targeted rather than broadly distributed.

“Huwag general, dapat specific,” Aquino said, adding that timely aid could cushion the impact on both households and businesses.

The senator also highlighted the need to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and transport workers, noting their critical role in keeping economic activity steady.

Proposed measures include fuel subsidies, direct cash assistance, and stronger supply chain linkages, including increased government procurement from MSMEs.

Aquino said with funds already allocated for social aid, the government has the capacity to respond decisively — warning that without targeted intervention, rising costs could dampen consumer spending and slow economic growth.