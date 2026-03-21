Baby delivered during launch of Pampanga’s first floating clinic

He said, “Inaabot kami ng higit isang oras sa byahe namin sa bangka para lang makarating sa ospital. Nagpapasalamat talaga kami na mayroon nitong floating clinic. Mas napapabilis ang pagkuha namin ng mga serbisyong medikal, lalo na kapag may ganitong emergency. Nababawasan ang aming pangamba na ‘di aabot sa ospital.”

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has officially launched the Kalingang Kapampangan Floating Clinic, the first floating healthcare facility in the Philippines, marking a historic milestone in the country’s effort to deliver accessible and inclusive medical services.

Designed as a mobile clinic-on-barge, the 112-square-meter facility brings essential healthcare services directly to coastal and hard-to-reach communities, eliminating long and costly travel for residents who previously had limited access to medical care.

The floating clinic represents a breakthrough in public healthcare delivery, transforming waterways into a means of reaching underserved populations and ensuring that no Kapampangan is left behind.

The initiative is spearheaded by Governor Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, with strong support from national government partners.

The facility offers a wide range of medical services, including laboratory procedures such as blood extraction, ECG, X-ray, and ultrasound, as well as OB-Gyne consultations, dental and ophthalmology services, minor procedures, and pharmacy support.

These services are provided free of charge, aligning with the province’s commitment to preventive healthcare through the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

During its first official mission, the floating clinic served approximately 200 patients, demonstrating its immediate impact in delivering much-needed healthcare to coastal residents.