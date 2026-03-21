Army recovers 2 US-made rifles abandoned by NPA in Bukidnon

The discovery was made possible through a report from a former rebel supporter, which guided government forces to Sitio Ananaso, Barangay Kalabugao, Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

Among the firearms recovered were a US-made, caliber 5.56mm Elisco M16A1 rifle with a defaced serial number and a caliber 5.56mm Elisco M653 carbine bearing serial number RP254466. Both weapons were fully serviceable.

Tubalado said the firearms were immediately secured and turned over to the Headquarters of the 1st Special Forces Battalion for proper disposition.

“The success of this operation underscores the crucial role of community support and the cooperation of former CTG-affiliated individuals who have chosen to return to the fold of the law. The intelligence provided also confirmed that these firearms were deliberately abandoned by fleeing NPA while evading government forces,” he said.

The 403rd Brigade reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustain intensified operations, ensuring the safety and security of communities in Bukidnon and neighboring provinces, while urging remaining insurgents to surrender and participate in the government’s ongoing peace initiatives.