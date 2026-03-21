4,500m³ NCR drainage cleared of debris

The agency added that desilting operations in waterways have also progressed, with 28,008.28 cubic meters, or 15.95 percent of the total target, already completed in 31 identified areas.

The cleanup operations include the clearing of esteros, dredging activities, hauling of spoils, declogging and cleaning of drainage inlets and lateral lines.

Desilting of waterways is also being carried out simultaneously to improve water flow and reduce the risk of flooding, it added.

The agency said the activities are being conducted under its “Oplan Kontra Baha” program, which is implemented regularly to address flooding concerns in the National Capital Region.

DPWH emphasized that the initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure the unimpeded flow of water along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, especially in preparation for the rainy season.

“Oplan Kontra Baha” is carried out on a weekly basis, with the goal of making communities in the NCR safer, more resilient, and better prepared against flooding.