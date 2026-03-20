VP Sara urges compassion, unity in Eid al-Fitr message

She praised Filipinos for their hard work and urged them to draw strength from the spirit of Eid.

“May the lessons of Ramadan inspire us to work together toward a global community that is inclusive, safe and anchored in the pursuit of the common good,” she said.

The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ said the crescent moon was not sighted, extending Ramadan to 30 days. Muslims across the country, including in Bangsamoro, will celebrate Eid on Saturday, 21 March.