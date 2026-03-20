VAWC cases drops 47% in Cebu

While violence against women (VAW), in particular, decreased by 35%, from 133 to 86, this includes violations of the Anti-VAWC Act, acts of lasciviousness, rape, concubinage, and violations of the Safe Spaces Act.

At the recent "Hisgutan Ta!" media forum, CPPO Women and Children's Protection Desk (WCPD) Chief Police Lieutenant Ritchil Tesoro attributed the decline to various prevention efforts, including house-to-house visitations and community dialogues.

She also shared that a total of 107 arrest warrants for suspected VAWC perpetrators were served in the first two months of the year, while 79 cases were filed in court.

On top of VAWC cases were Talisay City, the municipality of Minglanilla in the south, and the municipality of Consolacion in the north.

Under the house visitation program called "Pulis sa Panimalay" (Police in the House), WCPD officers visit at least 10 households per police station daily to distribute flyers and talk to household members about the legal consequences of rape, the importance of community vigilance, and the need for early reporting.

Meanwhile, the "Pito Laban sa Abuso" entails the distribution of whistles as tools to signal danger and seek immediate assistance. It also empowers communities to play an active role in preventing and addressing abuse.

"While awareness and attitudes in Cebu have improved overtime, there is still room for improvement in promoting gender equality," Tesoro said.

She shared that in some communities, verbal abuse or even physical violence is sometimes treated as a normal part of marriage or a private family matter. This is why victims might be urged by relatives, neighbors, or community members to reconcile with their abuser instead of filing a case.

"Violence inside the home should never be treated as a private family matter. Abuse is a violation of human rights and the law, and victims deserve protection and support from both the community and authorities," Tesoro added.

She noted that many victims are afraid to come forward because they fear retaliation from their abuser, family conflict, or losing financial support from their partner. "We encourage victims to come forward and report the abuse. You are not alone. The PNP is ready to help protect you and your children," she stressed.

Victims of violence may seek assistance from the Philippine National Police Women and Children Protection Desk, Barangay VAWC Desk, or the Municipality/City Social Welfare and Development Office.

"We assure you that your complaints will be treated with utmost confidentiality. Our investigators are well-trained in handling cases with professionalism and sensitivity, ensuring that you will feel safe and supported throughout the process," Tesoro said.