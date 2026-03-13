Bulacan opens Women and Children Protection Unit
The Provincial Government formally opened the Women and Children Protection Unit at the Bulacan Medical Center in the City of Malolos, Bulacan on 11 March 2026.
The said opening is in line with the celebration of National Women’s Month that aims to provide specialized medical care, psychological support, and coordinated social services for women and children who have experienced abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and other forms of violence.
Governor Daniel R. Fernando emphasized the Provincial Government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable sectors, particularly women and children.
"Ang pagbubukas ng Women and Children Protection Unit ay isang konkretong hakbang sa pagtiyak na ang mga biktima ng pang-aabuso ay hindi naiiwanang nag-iisa sa kanilang pakikibaka. Ang pasilidad na ito ay nagsisilbing aming pangako na ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Bulacan ay patuloy na poprotektahan ang dignidad, kaligtasan, at mga karapatan ng bawat babae at bata," the governor said.
According to WCPU Head Dr. Jose Emiliano T. Gatchalian, the facility was designed not only to protect victims but also to ensure proper intervention for individuals involved in abuse-related cases, recognizing that some perpetrators may have themselves experienced past trauma.
Meanwhile, Dr. Violeta M. De Guzman explained that the center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that victims arriving at the hospital can receive appropriate care immediately.
Patients with physical injuries will initially be treated at the hospital’s emergency room before being referred to the protection unit, where trained personnel will provide further medical, psychological, and social interventions.
Bulakenyos are encouraged to report cases of violence and abuse through the WCPU hotline at +639397624522.