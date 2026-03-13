Bulacan opens Women and Children Protection Unit

According to WCPU Head Dr. Jose Emiliano T. Gatchalian, the facility was designed not only to protect victims but also to ensure proper intervention for individuals involved in abuse-related cases, recognizing that some perpetrators may have themselves experienced past trauma.

Meanwhile, Dr. Violeta M. De Guzman explained that the center will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that victims arriving at the hospital can receive appropriate care immediately.

Patients with physical injuries will initially be treated at the hospital’s emergency room before being referred to the protection unit, where trained personnel will provide further medical, psychological, and social interventions.

Bulakenyos are encouraged to report cases of violence and abuse through the WCPU hotline at +639397624522.