Transport groups threaten nationwide paralysis; NorMin to halt operations

The planned strike involves traditional and modern jeepneys, tricycles, taxis, motorcycle taxis, provincial buses and trucking units.

LTOP national president Orlando Marquez Sr. said the groups are protesting the reported cancellation of a previously approved P1 fare increase for traditional utility vehicles and a 2-peso hike for modernized buses.

“The small amount we would have earned to buy rice, dried fish and noodles was taken back,” Marquez said.

Marquez clarified that the groups are not opposing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration but are frustrated by the decision to withdraw the adjustment. The coalition will hold a press conference Saturday to formally announce the strike and outline its demands.

Beyond fare hikes, the groups are calling for P10,000 in cash assistance per driver, double the P5,000 previously proposed by the government. Marquez blamed rising fuel prices for the crisis, claiming oil companies are the only ones profiting.