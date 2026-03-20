Tight security in place for Eid’l Fitr celebrations — PNP

The Philippine National Police on Friday assured heightened security measures nationwide as Muslim Filipinos prepare to celebrate Eid’l Fitr on 21 March 2026.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units will be deployed in key areas, including mosques, prayer grounds and Muslim communities, to ensure a peaceful observance of the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
“Our security plan is in place to give our Muslim brothers the peace of mind on this important and sacred occasion. Our personnel on the ground are always ready to assist,” Nartatez said.
He added that the PNP will coordinate with local government units and community leaders to maintain order during large congregational prayers.
“Our priority is the safety of all Filipino citizens. We will deploy police units in key areas, coordinate with local leaders, and ensure peace during Eid prayers,” he said.
The police also prepared traffic and crowd management plans, particularly in areas near major mosques where large gatherings are expected.
“We have traffic and crowd management plans in place, especially near major mosques. Hinihikayat namin ang everyone na sumunod sa traffic rules para maiwasan ang abala. Quick response teams and medical units will be on standby. Agad kaming tutugon sa anumang insidente para sa kaligtasan ng publiko,” Nartatez added.
The move is in line with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure public safety during religious celebrations.
Nartatez also extended his greetings to the Muslim community.
“Nakikiisa ang buong PNP sa inyong pasasalamat at pagtatapos ng Ramadan. Patuloy po tayong magtulungan para sa kapayapaan. We wish you a solemn and joyous celebration. Eid Mubarak!”