Tight security in place for Eid’l Fitr celebrations — PNP

“Our security plan is in place to give our Muslim brothers the peace of mind on this important and sacred occasion. Our personnel on the ground are always ready to assist,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP will coordinate with local government units and community leaders to maintain order during large congregational prayers.

“Our priority is the safety of all Filipino citizens. We will deploy police units in key areas, coordinate with local leaders, and ensure peace during Eid prayers,” he said.