Teachers decry new school term

“It was already mentioned that this needed consultations, but in the end, it was still approved hastily,” ACT chairperson Ruby Bernardo said in a statement.

She also challenged the government’s assertion that the new setup would boost student learning, noting there were no studies or any “transparent evaluation” to back the shift to a three-term calendar.

“They cannot just pass on responsibilities to implement a policy that lacks the needed preparations,” Bernardo said.

DepEd’s plan to shift from the current four grading-period system to three academic terms for School Year 2026–2027, it was claimed, would promote longer, uninterrupted instructional blocks and help stabilize learning.

However, the reasoning has not convinced teachers’ groups.

Sure failure

Bernardo warned the policy will be left to the educators on the ground to make it work.

“It will surely fail ... and those of us in the schools will be left to improvise and make up for all the shortcomings,” she said.

ACT was not alone in raising concerns. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition also urged the DepEd to conduct pilot testing before a nationwide rollout, stressing the need for “deeper and broader discussions with the stakeholders” and better calibration of learning materials.

Meanwhile, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development described the policy as a “critical step towards improving the country’s education outcomes.”