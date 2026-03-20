Talisay River in Bataan bags 2nd place in DENR awards

The DENR and its partners have implemented several measures to improve the river’s condition, including deploying River Rangers for cleanup and patrol operations, installing trash traps and conducting information campaigns.

Green infrastructure projects were also developed in Balanga City, including a mangrove trail in Barangay Puerto Rivas Ibaba, Disiplina Park in Barangay Cupang North, and a linear park in Barangays Bagumbayan and Talisay.

These initiatives were aimed at recovering legal easement areas, preventing reoccupation of high-risk zones and providing public spaces for communities.

The city government also relocated 216 informal settler families from project sites to safer housing in Barangay Tenejero.

Efforts were further supported by a partnership with the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute to develop a master plan for marine plastic management in Bataan.

Mamac said the DENR will continue to strengthen rehabilitation efforts through partnerships and community participation.

The 13-kilometer Talisay River, which traverses Pilar and Balanga City, is one of 17 major river systems in the Manila Bay watershed. It supports drainage, irrigation, livelihood and ecotourism in the province.