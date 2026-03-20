Talisay River in Bataan bags 2nd place in DENR awards

Bataan’s Talisay River has been named second place in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Recognizing Individuals/Institutions Towards Vibrant and Enhanced Rivers for Life Awards during the World Water Day Philippines Recognition 2026 held in Manila on 19 March 2026.
DENR Assistant Secretary for Environment Jacqueline Caancan presented the award to Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo and Bataan Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Raul Mamac.
Pablo said the recognition highlights the impact of sustained collaboration among government agencies, local government units and communities in rehabilitating the river.
“This recognition affirms that strong partnerships and sustained on-the-ground action can lead to meaningful gains in river rehabilitation. It also inspires us to further strengthen our efforts with LGUs, private partners and communities to protect our waterways and advance the rehabilitation of Manila Bay,” he said.
The DENR and its partners have implemented several measures to improve the river’s condition, including deploying River Rangers for cleanup and patrol operations, installing trash traps and conducting information campaigns.
Green infrastructure projects were also developed in Balanga City, including a mangrove trail in Barangay Puerto Rivas Ibaba, Disiplina Park in Barangay Cupang North, and a linear park in Barangays Bagumbayan and Talisay.
These initiatives were aimed at recovering legal easement areas, preventing reoccupation of high-risk zones and providing public spaces for communities.
The city government also relocated 216 informal settler families from project sites to safer housing in Barangay Tenejero.
Efforts were further supported by a partnership with the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute to develop a master plan for marine plastic management in Bataan.
Mamac said the DENR will continue to strengthen rehabilitation efforts through partnerships and community participation.
The 13-kilometer Talisay River, which traverses Pilar and Balanga City, is one of 17 major river systems in the Manila Bay watershed. It supports drainage, irrigation, livelihood and ecotourism in the province.