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SUV overturns on Marcos Highway after driver falls asleep

SUV overturns on Marcos Highway after driver falls asleep
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An SUV overturned after crashing into concrete barriers along Marcos Highway in Pasig City on Friday morning, 20 March, according to initial reports.

Authorities said the driver allegedly fell asleep while behind the wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve and slam into the barriers before tipping onto its side.

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As of 8:57 a.m., the vehicle had been cleared from the road, but traffic remained heavy due to earlier obstruction and clearing operations.

Authorities have yet to release information on the driver’s condition or whether there were other injuries.

accident
SUV
Marcos highway

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