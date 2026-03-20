Suspend fuel tax, not fares, commuter group tells gov’t

Earlier, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced a P1 increase in fares for traditional jeepneys and P2 for modern jeepneys, alongside adjustments for buses and airport taxis.

“Inaprubahan na po natin kagabi ang pagtaas ng pamasahe pagdating sa mga provincial buses, metro buses, P2P, kasama din po ang jeepneys, at airport taxis,” Lopez said in a television interview.

The fare hike was set to take effect on Thursday but was later deferred by Malacañang.

“What made the president change his mind? Sigurado naman na bago inannounce ng DoTr yan e may go signal na sila. Sa Malacañang pa nga inanounce. At sabi nga nila directive ni presidente. Who ever or whatever made the president change his mind may perhaps be so powerful that an important decision such as this was suspended after all few hours it was announced,” Inton said.

He added that delaying the fare increase does not address the underlying issue.

“The president is (seemed) just delaying the inevitable,” he said.

Amid transport disruptions, the government rolled out free rides on select routes and a 50 percent fare discount on rail lines to assist commuters.